PLEASE NOTE: On Friday June 16. 2017 our phone lines will be down. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please come by our adoption centers for assistance. Thanks!

THH116-Requested-Tagline-Thick
Donate
Get Involved

Donate to Save Lives

Every pet we rescue costs $200. Thanks to our wonderful team and volunteers, we have the ability to adopt out every pet we can bring in, so our budget is the only thing limiting the number of pets we can save. Your love and generosity will fix that problem.

Volunteer to Fuel Your Passion

Volunteers at Texas Humane Heroes are passionate about saving pets’ lives. You can make an impact in animal wellness and enrichment, marketing, events and more by volunteering your time today.

Adopt A Pet to Love

People Love Pets, Pets Love People.
When you love enough to help us rescue homeless dogs and cats, those pets return the love. We believe everyone’s lives are better with a loving pet. Help in our mission by adopting your next family member from Texas Humane Heroes.

36
Over 36 Texas Counties Served
2500
Over 2,500 Animals Find Homes/Year
3500
Over 3,500 Spay/Neuter Surgeries/Year
Ready Fur Love: Frodo’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Frodo’s Love Letter
June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017   Hello, I’m Frodo. No, I am not a Hobbit, but I…

Purrfect Talker: The Food’s Still The Thing- PART 2
Purrfect Talker: The Food’s Still the Thing- PART 2
June 11, 2017

Last week we looked at toxic foods and fun food treats for cats and dogs.…

Ready Fur Love: Maddie’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Maddie’s Love Letter
June 8, 2017

June 8, 2017   Hi there, I’m Maddie! You look like you’re ready to make…

Purrfect Talker: The Food’s The Thing- Part 1
Purrfect Talker: The Food’s the Thing- Part 1
June 2, 2017

Summer in Texas and the livin’ is eezy, (pant  pant)—the swimming, beach time, hiking, Vit.…

Purrfect Talker: Intro
Purrfect Talker: Intro
May 26, 2017

Hello Readers: Please allow me to introduce myself. I’ve been asked to write a blog…

Ready Fur Love: Luna’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Luna’s Love Letter
May 25, 2017

May 25, 2017 My name is Luna. But so many other words describe me, too.…

Ready Fur Love: Caroline’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Caroline’s Love Letter
May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017   Hello there from Caroline!   You can call me Sweet Caroline,…

From Flames To Forever, A Journey Of Love.
From Flames to Forever, a Journey of Love.
May 14, 2017

March 10th was just a regular day for many people but for 41 dogs, it…

Ready Fur Love: Daisy’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Daisy’s Love Letter
May 11, 2017

May 11, 2017   Hi There! My name is Daisy and I think you are…

9th Annual Bowl-A-Thon
9th Annual Bowl-A-Thon
May 11, 2017

July 15, 2017 12 pm to 6 pm Like to bowl? Wanna get out of…

National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day 2017
National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day 2017
May 10, 2017

As pet parents, we all understand the importance of providing our pets with the proper…

Ready Fur Love: Rocky’s Love Letter
Ready Fur Love: Rocky’s Love Letter
May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017 Hey There, I’m Rocky. No, not Rocky Balboa. I’m cooler. But I…

Saving Homeless Animals Across Texas

Our goal at Texas Humane Heroes is to take pets from a 5% chance at life to a 100% chance at a loving home. We rescue pets from municipal shelters throughout Texas, some with save rates as low as 5%, and provide them the opportunity to give and receive love.

Keep in Touch

Be sure to follow us via social media to keep up with the latest tips and news.

Humane Heroes Counties

Who Are We?

Texas Humane Heroes is a No Kill, private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with dog and cat adoption centers in Leander (Greater Austin Metropolitan area) and Killeen, Texas. Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes enhances the lives of pets and people through adoption, availability of our low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinics as well as family-friendly community events.

We are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees for services. Texas Humane Heroes does not receive any local, state, or federal government funding.

Pet Adoption Centers

Leander Adoption Center (Headquarters)

10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
Leander, Texas 78641
(512) 260-3602

PLEASE NOTE: On Friday June 16. 2017 our phone lines will be down. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please come by our adoption centers for assistance. Thanks!

 Killeen Adoption Center

5501 Clear Creek Rd.
Killeen, Texas 76549
(512) 260-3602

Adoption Center Details

Hours of Operation:

Closed Monday
Tues – Fri : 11am – 6pm
Sat : 11am – 5pm
Sun: 12pm – 5pm

All Texas Humane Heroes adoption centers have  adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who are looking for their forever homes and families.

See who you can save today on our Find a Pet page!