June 15, 2017 Hello, I’m Frodo. No, I am not a Hobbit, but I…
Last week we looked at toxic foods and fun food treats for cats and dogs.…
June 8, 2017 Hi there, I’m Maddie! You look like you’re ready to make…
Summer in Texas and the livin’ is eezy, (pant pant)—the swimming, beach time, hiking, Vit.…
Hello Readers: Please allow me to introduce myself. I’ve been asked to write a blog…
May 25, 2017 My name is Luna. But so many other words describe me, too.…
May 18, 2017 Hello there from Caroline! You can call me Sweet Caroline,…
March 10th was just a regular day for many people but for 41 dogs, it…
May 11, 2017 Hi There! My name is Daisy and I think you are…
July 15, 2017 12 pm to 6 pm Like to bowl? Wanna get out of…
As pet parents, we all understand the importance of providing our pets with the proper…
May 4, 2017 Hey There, I’m Rocky. No, not Rocky Balboa. I’m cooler. But I…
Our goal at Texas Humane Heroes is to take pets from a 5% chance at life to a 100% chance at a loving home. We rescue pets from municipal shelters throughout Texas, some with save rates as low as 5%, and provide them the opportunity to give and receive love.
Who Are We?
Texas Humane Heroes is a No Kill, private, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with dog and cat adoption centers in Leander (Greater Austin Metropolitan area) and Killeen, Texas. Established in 1979, Texas Humane Heroes enhances the lives of pets and people through adoption, availability of our low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinics as well as family-friendly community events.
We are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees for services. Texas Humane Heroes does not receive any local, state, or federal government funding.
Pet Adoption Centers
Leander Adoption Center (Headquarters)
10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway
Leander, Texas 78641
(512) 260-3602
PLEASE NOTE: On Friday June 16. 2017 our phone lines will be down. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please come by our adoption centers for assistance. Thanks!
Killeen Adoption Center
5501 Clear Creek Rd.
Killeen, Texas 76549
(512) 260-3602
Adoption Center Details
Hours of Operation:
Closed Monday
Tues – Fri : 11am – 6pm
Sat : 11am – 5pm
Sun: 12pm – 5pm
All Texas Humane Heroes adoption centers have adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens who are looking for their forever homes and families.
See who you can save today on our Find a Pet page!